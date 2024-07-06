Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

