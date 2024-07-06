Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE PM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
