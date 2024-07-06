Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 57,668 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,668 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,898,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $183.99. 11,372,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $185.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

