Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 45,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $97,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,889 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

