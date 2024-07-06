Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 459,546 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $173,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after buying an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.16. 5,111,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

