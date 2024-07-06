Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 98,061 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,978,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

OBDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,537,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,208. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

