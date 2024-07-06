Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.1 %

ISRG stock traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.76. 1,114,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

