Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 475,860 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 314.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $117,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.59. 361,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

