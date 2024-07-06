Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $258,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,842,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. 1,278,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $378.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

