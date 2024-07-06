Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,105,611 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.