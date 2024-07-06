Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $25.15 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

