Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $30.25 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.42% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 515,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,297. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

