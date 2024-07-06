Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $55.15 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,078,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,549,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 118,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $108.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

