Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $90.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $90,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

