Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 284,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

