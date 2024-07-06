Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,579 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $71,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 155,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 239,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,175. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

