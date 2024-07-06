Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Blackstone worth $84,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. 1,957,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,784. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

