Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 795,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

