JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 182.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,370,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

