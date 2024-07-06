Jefferies Financial Group Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $161.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.