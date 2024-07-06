Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$24.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

