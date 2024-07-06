Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $22.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $7,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

