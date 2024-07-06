Jefferies Financial Group Increases GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to $53.00

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.50 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

