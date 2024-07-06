JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 54,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

