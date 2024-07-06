JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $59.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

DINO stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

