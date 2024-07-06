JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,204,000 after buying an additional 175,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 695,805 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 207,132 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. 269,056 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.