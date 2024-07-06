Kaspa (KAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.40 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $73.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,119,185,474 coins and its circulating supply is 24,120,396,839 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,115,469,518.096207 with 24,116,580,248.450775 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16145793 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $103,326,151.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

