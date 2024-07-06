KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of KE worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KE by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 476,722 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

BEKE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 7,219,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,709. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

