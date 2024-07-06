Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

