Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 28,669 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

