KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

