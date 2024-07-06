KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 90,069 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 220,071 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,814 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

