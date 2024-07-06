Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.59 and last traded at C$18.59. 365,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 674,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.34.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. In other news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

