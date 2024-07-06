Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $347.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,109,372 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,090,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00394819 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
