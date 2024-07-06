Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,174,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,517,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

