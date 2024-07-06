Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 265.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 206,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,981. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

