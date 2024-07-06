Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 558,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

