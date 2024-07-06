Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded down $35.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,421.51. 15,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,567.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,493.23. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

