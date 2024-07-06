Loop Capital Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $285.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $244.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.