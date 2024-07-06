Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 24,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 710% from the average daily volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

Malaga Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

