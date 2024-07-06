MARBLEX (MBX) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $65.02 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,209,957 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 127,645,854.13643354 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.49163961 USD and is down -14.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,388,639.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.