Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $239,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $536.50. The company had a trading volume of 430,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.12 and its 200 day moving average is $557.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

