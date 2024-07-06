Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $449.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

