McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.89.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $251.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.