MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

