MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.72.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
