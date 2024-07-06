Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $842,919.64 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $842,919.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002260 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

