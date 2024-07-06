Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $28.56 million and $58,509.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,975,751 coins and its circulating supply is 36,241,826 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,969,315 with 36,236,939 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79581592 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $67,598.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

