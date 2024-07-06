MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.48 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $39.74 or 0.00068749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $225.97 million and $16.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,830.42 or 1.00046413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.18864407 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $17,597,330.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

