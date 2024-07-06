Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6 %

MTD stock traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $1,346.08. 145,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

