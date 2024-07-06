Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,181,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 6,233.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 269,138 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 76,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $21.08. 446,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $901.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

