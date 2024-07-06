Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $46,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

